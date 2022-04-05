Letter: We’ve been manipulated

Protect America, guard against manipulation

Why do people wave the American flag while admiring Putin? You wouldn’t want to live under Putin’s laws with no Bill of Rights. We’ve been manipulated by Russia to weaken our values in God and country. Don’t take American freedom for granted.

President Reagan defeated Putin’s Soviet Union through political and economic diplomacy. Today, Vladimir Putin still holds a grudge against the United States for breaking up his oppressive homeland.

When America and Russia both have the means for assured mutual destruction, Putin has to use his learned KGB psychological warfare skills to ruin America without firing a shot, so he turns to cyber because it’s cheap and effective. The Republicans’ Defending Democracy Together website exposed tweets from Putin’s Russian troll farms that promote culture wars in American social media.

COVID-19 originally shut down America’s economy. Remember America sanctioned Russia economically, so Russia wants to retaliate by keeping our economy from recovering.

How does an adversary keep America’s economy from recovering? Make people advocate for medical freedom so we get sick, can’t meet, work, dine out, shop, attend school or fight wars.

How does an adversary destroy our factories’ supply chains, keep products from being delivered, raise inflation, raise unemployment and congest our roads? Convince truckers their freedom is being attacked.

How do we fight back? Show our real patriotism by rejecting false news gods and internet posts that encourage us to fight each other and damage our own country. Stop helping Russia, and be an American.

Adam Simonoff

King George