Letter: Wealthy should pay their fair share

Wealthy should pay their fair share

I am a veteran, retired. I have paid taxes my whole life.

My relatives, family friends and most of my neighbors and community also pay their taxes and at the same time are struggling to afford health care, child care, elder care, a college education, housing and so much more while wealthy Americans, especially billionaires, keep getting richer and richer while many of us working families are barely able to keep our heads above water.

I see it a good and supportive thing to pay income taxes out of every paycheck to support investment in community development, quality education and schools, affordable health care and child care and a healthy environment, among others, but we are facing an unfair tax system where those who have less pay more than those who have more.

Some wealthy people pay nothing at all.

They do not have to pay taxes on their growing wealth like the rest of us pay taxes on our paychecks, so we fund their wealth.

The first two years of the pandemic, according to Forbes data, America’s 740 billionaires got $2 trillion, or 70%, richer. They, collectively, are worth $5 trillion and have 50% more wealth than the 65 million households in the bottom half of American society.

To put that $2 trillion in perspective, it is more than all of the student loan debt ($1.75 trillion). That $2 trillion is more than the 10-year cost ($1.6 trillion) of the expanded Child Tax Credit that expired at the end of last year. That program lifted 40% of American children out of poverty.

We need to make Congress make them pay their fair tax share.

Michael O. Johnson

Ruther Glen