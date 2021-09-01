LETTER: Wearing a mask is the least you can do

Wearing a mask is the least you can do

In the late 1960s, when I reached 18 years old, I received a letter from the government mandating my appearance, at a specific time and place, for my draft physical.

I had done nothing wrong to merit this demand. It was simply what happened to young American men during the Vietnam War.

We were required to serve our fellow citizens. I didn’t like it, but I showed up. I had to strip down to my underwear in front of strangers and endure several hours of sometimes invasive medical procedures.

It never occurred to me to object. I was an American male, and we were expected to do what we were asked in order to protect our friends and families. Some of my friends were sent halfway across the globe to trudge through jungles and get shot at. Some didn’t make it back to their lives and their families.

So forgive me if I fail to appreciate the ignorant whining about wearing masks to protect our fellow citizens. If you’re not wearing a mask, you’re endangering people, and that is unforgivable.