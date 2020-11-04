LETTER: Wearing a mask is to protect others

Wearing a mask is to protect others

I was born in 1947 and therefore experienced the typical childhood viruses such as mumps, measles and chicken pox. No one wore masks because when you were infected, your parents made you stay home so as not to infect others. Of course, it was easier for others to know you were infected because of the outward appearance of the virus, which caused red splotches on the skin or swelling of the face.

This is not the case with the coronavirus. Those affected can show no outward signs or only mild symptoms as they spread the virus by merely talking. However, the use of a mask serves the same purpose of staying home as I did in my childhood: to protect others and reduce the spread of the virus. It is not a violation of the First Amendment or a political expression.

If you feel that the use of a mask violates your rights, think of what you would do if you went to a hospital for surgery and the doctor was wearing a mask. Would you demand that he take it off? I do not think so because he is protecting you from his germs.

Something to contemplate.

William Logan

Locust Grove