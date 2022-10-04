Letter: Welcome back home to Mr. Taylor?

I would like to welcome Mr. Mark Taylor, Spotsylvania County's new superintendent of schools. He arrives here with years of experience as a county administrator but has absolutely no experience, training or college degrees in the realm of public school education, administration and educational leadership.

While the Virginia Board of Education granted him a Virginia Superintendent's License by virtue of Virginia Law 8VAC20-23-630—Division Superintendent License (Option IV)—it behooves the citizens of Spotsylvania County to consider his questionable history, qualifications, and path to the superintendent position, including the following verifiable facts:

1. Known conflicts of interest with current School Board Chairman Kirk Twigg

2. Taylor's use of highly inappropriate Facebook posts

3. Nefarious backchannel behaviors exercised between Twigg and the national school superintendent search firm GR Recruiting to circumvent Taylor's late application without the knowledge and approval of the school board. According to an employee of the search firm, GRR had paired down (using a matrix) the large superintendent applicant pool to 10. Applicant Taylor was included. The board then selected five semifinalists and interviewed two finalists, one of which was Taylor

4. Twigg's initial and fraudulent request of the VBOE to license Taylor

5. Based on Taylor's background and ethics in law, shouldn't he have abided by our school board's application requirements and procedures throughout this process?

I encourage individuals to watch video from both the Sept. 15 Virginia Board of Education meeting and the Sept. 15 Spotsylvania School Board meeting for perspectives and facts behind Taylor’s hiring. The blatant red flags are all over this appointment.

Do what's best for the kids in this county, and become vocal in our public schools.

William Scheff

Spotsylvania