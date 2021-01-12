LETTER: Welcome to 1984

Welcome to 1984

Well, where do we go from here? We’ve witnessed something that I thought I’d never see in my lifetime: a riotous mob storming the Capitol building.

The actions on Jan. 6, 2021, should not be a surprise to any rational human being. As a country, we’ve been at each other’s throats for years over policies and laws with which we disagree.

The democratic-socialists have consolidated their power in Virginia and now at the national level. They are in no mood for unity or compromise. They are out for blood.

There are calls for impeachment, invoking the 25th Amendment or the resignation of President Trump.

What I’d like to see is the remaining days of the Trump Administration ending peaceably, with a peaceful transition of power.

However, so long as neither party, especially the extremists, are willing to compromise and work for all of the people and not just their political party, then there will be no chance for peace.

We’ll be subjected to higher taxes and a decrease in our standard of living as well as our quality of life.

Welcome to 1984.

Neil J. Hornung

Spotsylvania