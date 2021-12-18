Letter: Well done, Dr. Baker

Baker was Spotsylvania’s best superintendent

My wife and I have been residents of Spotsylvania County for over 30 years. We’ve followed every superintendent since Dr. Alan Farley and kept abreast of the happenings within Spotsylvania schools. Our two children were prepared well by Spotsylvania schools for their transition to college life and careers. One is a physician; the other is a high-level manager within the federal government.

Dr. Scott Baker was the finest superintendent, by far. He earned more respect and admiration than the others combined. He was a keystone player changing a fractious relationship between the School Board and the Board of Supervisors into a workable and effective partnership by bringing integrity and transparency, not sleight-of-hand.

Dr. Baker is trusted and respected by parents, students and employees of Spotsylvania Schools; and he never lost sight of his mission for good reason. He did so despite the noise and disruption from those few board members dedicated to bringing political disruption and dissidence into our public educational system. Shame on the few.