We’re blessed by Micah team’s presence

I always enjoy reading Meghann Cotter’s reflections. [“When we believe, there is nothing that cannot be done,” July 31].

Yes, this story does remind me of the man lowered through the roof whose faith in Jesus healed him.

I had a tear in my eye when the healed man met Meghann at Micah. Fredericksburg is truly blessed to have her and the Micah team in our community.

When Jesus speaks about God within, He speaks of them.

Russell Carter

Spotsylvania