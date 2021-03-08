LETTER: We're lucky to have dedicated health care workers

We’re lucky to have dedicated health care workers

In January, my wife and I made appointments for our COVID-19 shots at the Frick Center under the auspices of Mary Washington Hospital. At the time, the website was easy to use, although now I understand that the Health District has a centralized portal to schedule appointments.

For our second injection, and we again checked in for our appointments from our car at the entry tent, and after parking received notification through a text message that it was our time to enter the building.

Clinic staff had a series of stations in place for individuals to provide information that ultimately led to nurses at well-spaced tables for the actual injection. Clinic organizers ensured proper social distancing and health safety measures.

During these difficult times, it’s important to acknowledge competence and kindness on the part of nurses, doctors and health service administrators. This health district is fortunate to have Mary Washington Hospital as a resource and a model to manage such a public health care event.

Gregory Bundrick

Stafford