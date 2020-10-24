LETTER: We're voting for president, not homecoming king

We’re voting for president, not homecoming king

Military personnel start at the lowest level, learn leadership skills and over time progress to higher rank.

Some leaders are universally loved and some not; but they know how to get the job done while doing the most to protect those under their command. Outspoken, brash and sometimes crude, Gen. George Patton led his army to victory over true Nazi fascists and helped save the world in WWII.

President Trump has been a successful leader in spite of the hate and opposition. Like children in a losing schoolyard fight, the Democrats have resorted to bogus name-calling to distract from what Trump has done for the country.

Joe Biden spent 47 years on the government dole and never led anything, except awful attacks on Supreme Court nominees and 1,500 Vietnamese refugees in 1975. His biggest accomplishments seem to be the enrichment of his family.

He has also opposed the very thing that would help minorities out of poverty: school choice and vouchers. As for his claim of systemic racism, why hasn’t he fixed this in his 47 years in the government?