Letter: West must stop dictatorship of Putin

The West must stop Putin’s dictatorship now

Even the most cursory examination of the nature of dictatorships in world history reveals one significant commonality: the incredible loss of life, the vast majority of which are non-combative civilians.

During our present lifetime, three dictators stand out, Adolf Hitler, Heinrich Himmler and Joseph Stalin. Of these, the first two were almost successful in eliminating Jews from the human race.

The third was concerned with eliminating Russians who disagreed with his policies designed to enthrone the Soviet Union as the most powerful nation in the world.

As most of us know, the fall of the Soviet Union was the result of its attempt to maintain and exceed military superiority over the United States. The economic engine of the Soviet Union was simply not up to the task.

One of the major components of the Soviet Union was the Ukraine. Very few people are aware of the immense resources of the Ukraine, such as oil and gas, iron ores and deposits of manganese, titanium, aluminum, together with deep deposits of coal, salt and sulfur.

In addition, the surface soils are rich and thus various plant foods are readily available. Is there any question that Russia needs the resources of Ukraine, if it is ever to regain the status of the former Soviet Union?

Under the existing regime of President Vladimir Putin, who is in fact the dictator of his one-party system, his only goal is restoration of the former Soviet Union.

As most dictators, he will not let anyone stand in his way, including the United States and its associate, NATO. Unless Ukraine receives the maximum support in military supplies as well as sanctions against Putin by all world powers, the United States and Europe should begin preparations for World War III.

Augustus Cotera

Spotsylvania