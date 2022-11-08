Letter: What about Wittman's Democrat counterparts?

In an Oct. 5 letter to the editor, the writer ended with the accusation that Congressman Wittman was a willing participant in the attempted Jan. 6 “insurrection” by voting to reject the legitimate electoral votes. Is he willing to make the same accusation about seven still serving Democratic Representatives who have objected to electoral votes in previous elections?

What are his views of three of them (Sheila Jackson Lee, Barbara Lee and Maxine Waters) who have objected not once, not twice, but three times since the 2000 election? Are they, too, unsuccessful insurrectionists who need to be condemned? Will they acknowledge the presidents they objected to?

According to the Electoral Count Act of 1887, members of Congress may object to statewide election results or specific electoral votes in a particular state or the District of Columbia.

Senator Durbin, currently the second highest Democratic leader in the Senate, praised the 2005 efforts objecting to Electoral College votes. Now-Speaker of the House Pelosi said the challenge to previous electoral votes would send a message to the world “that we are truly, truly protective of our Constitution and that we honor the oath of office that we take to protect and defend the Constitution.”

She also commented that the objections were “democracy at work” and were “fundamental to democracy.” These comments are in the Congressional record.

What did Congressman Wittman do that was so bad compared to these Democrats?

Have Democrats ever objected to perceived/believed issues in the voting process when they win? And trust me, I firmly believe both sides do the same thing. As I have said before, can we not do better?

Todd Blose

Stafford