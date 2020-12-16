LETTER: What are Republicans afraid of?

What are GOP

leaders afraid of?

Why, oh why, do so many Republican senators and congressman like Rob Wittman continue to support President Trump’s disavowal of the election results?

Do they believe that the mass media is somehow part of a mass conspiracy of lies? Are they afraid of retaliation from their party? Are they afraid of severing ties of complicity with “friends”?

Are they not more afraid of being part of this threat to democracy?

If they fear the loss of re-election because of perceived constituents’ beliefs, can they not better serve their voters by being courageous, honoring the election results, and saying why?

Karen Kallay

Fredericksburg