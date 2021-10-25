LETTER: What Del. Cole did matters the most

What Del. Cole did matters the most

Ethel Hellman [“Cole/Durant debate was instructive,” Oct. 15] appears to base her opinion on how well the candidate speaks versus the content of their speech.

Yes, during the Durant/Cole debate, Mr. Cole, a pastor and a two-year politician, was very well spoken. Mrs. Durant was just a mother and a teacher until a couple of months ago when she decided that someone needed to try to change the direction Cole and Gov. Northam were taking Virginia.

To claim that Mrs. Durant is somehow a puppet because she referred to her notes is missing the real message. It actually shows her work and preparation to understand the current issues and to present a clear position on those issues.

The important thing is what you say, not how you say it. No matter how smoothly one says they accomplished their goals in the House of Delegates, supporting attacks on our schools and our law enforcement, gun control, post-birth abortion, forced membership in labor unions, and sending $10 million of Stafford road funds to Hampton doesn’t make it right.