LETTER: What happened to thousands of COVID doses?

What happened to thousands of COVID doses?

As of Jan. 24, Virginia had injected 42 percent of the COVID vaccine doses it had received, claiming sole possession of last place and no longer tied with Alabama.

Of 1,069,725 doses received, 427,890 had been injected, leaving 539,000 available. Were the rest of those doses injected but not reported? Were they purloined? Were they given to political supporters? Who knows?

But we all must know. Whether due to an over-worked staff, misfeasance, or fraud, an investigation is essential. Other states could demand that our allotment be cut due to mismanagement.

If 60 percent of state treasury funds were unaccounted for, there would be a chorus of demands for an investigation, but with lives on the line, it’s business as usual for our House of Delegates, state Senate, state attorney general and lieutenant governor.

Third World, one-party governments behave like that all the time, but not Virginians. Remember when there was a press with its own voice, rather than an echo chamber?

Terrel Thornton

Stafford