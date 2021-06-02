LETTER: What has NAACP done for King George County?

What has NAACP done for King George County?

I recently read with great disdain about the efforts of members of the NAACP to remove the Confederate monument from the courthouse grounds of King George County. They are nothing more than opportunists and agitators, outsiders who are advancing an agenda in the wake of the George Floyd murder.

The soldiers whose names are etched on that stone spent four years not just defending the state of Virginia, but defending King George County itself. This in and of itself makes these men heroes, possibly the bravest men to ever come out of the county.

On the other hand, what has the NAACP done for King George County other than come in to divide and intimidate with their bully tactics?

T.S. Sanders

Spotsylvania