LETTER: What if today was your last day on earth?

What if today

was your last

day on earth?

To those who believe, no explanation is necessary. Faith in God’s word is good enough for them. To those who don’t believe, no explanation is possible. They can’t accept the fact that there is a Supreme Being who knows more than they do.

Are you one of those who have it made? You have all the money and possessions you need to sit back and enjoy life for … who knows how long? Common sense says that you may be among those who are here today and gone tomorrow.

What does it profit someone who gains the whole world and suffers the loss of their soul? How will you live today knowing that it may be your last?

John Hanson

Fredericksburg