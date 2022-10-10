Letter: What is given can be taken away

Since 2008 I have watched this country enable the radical left to corrupt and poison every part of this country. To every ethnic group and every hungry hand they offer a fish without teaching how to fish. Prosperity given is not prosperity learned.

When it is given, then it can also be taken away. The president was correct in one thing, that these things we are witnessing are not normal. When one voice is censored, then all voices can be censored. How can we trust anything when one voice is shut down and silenced by Big Tech in partnership with our own government?