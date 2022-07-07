Letter: What is motivating Justice Thomas' actions?

What is motivating Justice Thomas’ actions?

The editorial on July 3, “Make the 4th about the 14th” was a great idea, and I have read it over and over.

Justices Thomas and Alito seem bent on defining any law not specifically in an amendment as not necessarily good and removing it.

Thomas is alleged to have stated that his intention is to cause misery for liberals for 43 years. He seems to be making good on that threat. Mature and informed? No, more judgmental and hateful towards his fellow Americans.

I can’t help but wonder, since he is a guy of color, if he wants to overturn Brown v. board of Education or Loving v. Virginia.

If a woman’s right to choice, birth control, equal pay, and voting are going backwards, doesn’t that mean he should go backwards with us? Just curious.

Anne McCord

Spotsylvania