LETTER: What is the mayor's vision for our city's future?

What is the mayor’s vision for the future

of Fredericksburg?

Who owns the bully pulpit in Fredericksburg? I suggest that the answer to that question is the mayor.

The city has some issues that need to be addressed by the City Council in the very near term. Fellow citizens, when are we going to become impatient with the current school issues regarding overcrowding, support or rejection of additions to existing schools, and whether a new elementary school will be ready to open?

What will be the effect on James Monroe High School once the new elementary school is opened? Our current mayor doesn’t seem to have a strong opinion on theses issues.

The Office of Mayor is a leadership position, and she should have a vision beyond the consensus of the ward representatives and School Board members. The citizens need a list now, provided by the council, of the must-do projects in the city for the next five years—and the tax increases by year that will be required to pay for them.