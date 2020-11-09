Letter: What is wrong with Trump supporters?

What is wrong with Trump supporters?

Sometimes the brain fails to register what the eyes plainly see. I would put this question to the slightly less than half the voting population of this country that voted for Donald Trump:

This man has shown himself to be the most dishonest, self-serving and dangerous person ever to have inhabited the presidency. He has put our entire population at risk and caused many thousands of deaths by his incomprehensible refusal to accept the advice of the most prominent medical scientists in our country.

He has turned the White House into a super-spreader house of pestilence as even he and his supporters have become infected. He gracelessly refuses to accept the fact that he has lost the election. He has made our country the laughingstock of the rest of the world.

What is there about this disreputable grifter that appeals to so many good and honest Americans? I would ask them, would you want your child to grow up to be like this man? If the answer is yes, then I would suggest that you take a good look at yourself in the mirror.

Ronald Apter

Spotsylvania