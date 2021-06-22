LETTER: What kind of party do GOP voters want?

What kind of party do GOP voters want?

In 2010, the Republican Tea Party took control of Congress. Sen. Mitch McConnell assured the Republican voters that President Barack Obama would be a one-term president. That did not happen, for the voters elected him to a second term.

During those eight years, the Republican Congress became the “Obstructionist Party.” It was totally partisan, and opposed most, if not all, of President Obama’s policies, showing little or no concern for the American public.

In 2016, Donald Trump became president. The Republicans became the “Yes, Mr. President Congress.” They were silent regarding President Trump’s Muslim ban and his immigration policy of separating children from their parents.

The Republicans passed Trump’s tax reform, which only benefited the wealthy and major corporations. They were no longer Ronald Reagan’s “Conservative Party,” but the party of Donald Trump.

In 2020, the voters elected Joe Biden president. The Republicans in Congress again became the “Obstructionist Party.” Not one Republican voted for the pandemic relief bill that helped the American public.