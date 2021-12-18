Letter: What Spotsylvania needs in new superintendent

JOB DESCRIPTION: The successful candidate will be a glutton for punishment who enjoys public beratement, infantile outbursts and the undermining of authority by members of the county’s School Board and Board of Supervisors. He or she will readily subjugate personal integrity and the best interests of students, teachers and staff to political ideology. A willingness to undo policies that have won the school district state and national accolades in recent years is preferable. The complete absence of a spine is also a plus.