Letter: What Spotsylvania needs in new superintendent
Letter: What Spotsylvania needs in new superintendent

What Spotsylvania needs in its next superintendent

HELP WANTED: Incoming majority of Spotsylvania County School Board seeks new superintendent of schools.

JOB DESCRIPTION: The successful candidate will be a glutton for punishment who enjoys public beratement, infantile outbursts and the undermining of authority by members of the county’s School Board and Board of Supervisors. He or she will readily subjugate personal integrity and the best interests of students, teachers and staff to political ideology. A willingness to undo policies that have won the school district state and national accolades in recent years is preferable. The complete absence of a spine is also a plus.

COMPENSATION: Salary commensurate with experience in kowtowing. Large fire pit and literary kindling included as signing bonus.

Carl and Susan Ingebretsen

Spotsylvania

