Letter: What would Robert E. Lee do?

I’m reading my third book on Robert E. Lee this year, and I am fascinated by the controversy in recent years surrounding his name and likeness.

What people on both sides of the argument might be surprised to learn is that Robert E. Lee himself opposed Confederate monuments. In his mind they would only prolong the division between the North and South.

“I think it wiser,” he wrote about a proposed Gettysburg memorial in 1869, “…not to keep open the sores of war but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings engendered.”

When asked about an 1866 proposal for a monument to Stonewall Jackson he wrote, “As regards the erection of such a monument as is contemplated, my conviction is, that however grateful it would be to the feelings of the South, the attempt in the present condition of the Country, would have the effect of retarding, instead of accelerating its accomplishment; [and] of continuing, if not adding to, the difficulties under which the Southern people labour.”

Instead of building monuments, Lee recommended that the focus remain on maintaining the resting places of the fallen. He wrote, “All I think that can now be done, is to aid our noble & generous women in their efforts to protect the graves & mark the last resting places of those who have fallen, & wait for better times.”

From what I’ve learned of Lee, he would have been embarrassed to have seen himself carved into some huge equestrian statue. He was far too humble for that. So how would Lee have reacted to the removal of his statues in Charlottesville and Richmond? I think he wouldn’t have wanted them there in the first place.

Michael Aubrecht

Fredericksburg