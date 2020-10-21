LETTER: What you'll get if you vote for Biden

What you’ll get if you vote for Biden

After nearly 50 years in health care, I am now travelling, pursuing hobbies and looking for ways to serve my community.

As we close in on the 2020 election, I implore you to think through the issues, including on the subject of health care. I must insist that if you have ACA medical coverage that has a $10,000 deductible and you don’t have $10,000, you don’t have coverage.

We need health care reform—not health care finance reform.

If you favor lawlessness (unfunding the police), rioting, Antifa, the unlimited murder of babies, divisive political rhetoric, promotion of racist behavior, a lethargic and ineffective response to the COVID pandemic, economic fraud by political leaders (e.g. Joe Biden in Ukraine and China), a falling/failing economy, loss of jobs, much higher unemployment, excessive government regulations, higher taxes, unlimited invasion of our country by non-citizens, much higher energy costs, loss of individual rights, a socialist state (like Venezuela), loss of traditional moral values, and generally the end of our great nation—vote for Joe Biden.