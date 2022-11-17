Letter: 'Whataboutism' is no path to getting things done

“Whataboutism” is a technique or practice whereby one responds to an accusation or difficult question by making a counteraccusation or raising a different issue. The term dates back to 1978 when it was applied to the propaganda technique used by the Soviet Union to deflect criticism of its human rights abuses by pointing to ongoing racism in the U.S. The technique, of course, is a fallacy, because even if the counteraccusation is true, it doesn’t excuse or defend the original accusation – i.e., two wrongs don’t make a right.

In the Nov. 9 paper, we find two letters containing examples of “whataboutism” being used to defend GOP members of Congress who continue to deny the validity of the 2020 presidential election.

First, a reader seeks to defend the actions undertaken by GOP Rep. Rob Wittman to overturn the 2020 election by asking “what about” three female African-American members of Congress who, the writer says, have “objected” from time-to-time over the past 22 years.

Presumably, the readers of this paper can distinguish between legislators who raise objections in the course of their legislative duties and those who act outside of their duties to undermine the results of a lawful election.

Similarly, reader another writer argues that GOP members of Congress should be excused for refusing to answer questions about the 2020 presidential election because “these same questions were not asked of…Hillary Clinton, Al Gore, Joe Biden’s press secretary and many others.” The results of Tuesday’s mid-term election suggest that efforts like these to use the “whataboutism” technique to defend election deniers didn’t work with voters.

That is good news for our democracy.

Robert Billingsley

Stafford