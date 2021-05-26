LETTER: What's with the "Mega-Me" cartoon?

What’s with the ‘Mega-Me’ cartoon?

Am I the only one having a problem with the editorial cartoon you ran on May 18 about “Mega-Me”? Should you tell your subscribers not to read your paper, but to watch certain cable news stations in order to understand what crises were mishandled?

If on the other hand, this was a slam against President Biden’s stance on the Israel–Palestine sudden attacks, then it’s premature.

How can we hold him responsible for a long-standing problem when he has only been in office a few months—with so many other domestic problems to deal with?

Oh, by the way, who is it that won a Nobel Peace Prize?

Frank Osburn

Mineral