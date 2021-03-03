LETTER: When did Biden call you a racist?

When did Biden

call you a racist?

Mr. Anderson, when did Joe Biden call you a racist? [“Biden calls me a racist because of my skin color,” Letters, Feb. 25].

Thank you for your service. Apparently, I missed a memo. Where and when did President Biden call you a racist because of your skin color?

President Biden said in his inaugural address, “Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we’re all created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization have long torn us apart.”

Historically speaking, the racists in America have always been white, and white people have always been in power. Funny thing, nowhere in your letter did you deny being a racist. Why did you assume he was talking about you?

Here is my theory: You don’t think of yourself as racist; most white people don’t, myself included. However, what have you done to be anti-racist?

Have you ever called out your friends and family for doing or saying racist things? Did you condemn your political leaders when they said and did racist things? Did you ever stand up against racism or even recognize it when you saw it?