Letter: When in doubt, vote 'em out of office

My motto at election time has always been, "When in doubt, vote'm out." After all, they've been in office for some time, and if you're still not sure of them, why not try someone else?

If most of what you know about the incumbent is what they are saying at election time, you should have some doubt. And, if they are mostly talking about how bad their opponent will be, you certainly should be doubtful.

If the incumbent typically votes the party line on major issues, then the question is not whether you should vote for them, but whether you agree with the direction their party would take the country.

And, if most of the candidate's campaign funds are coming from big money and out-of-state donors, you must wonder who they will really represent.

All in all, I think my rule is still good. When in doubt, vote'm out!

Marvin Self

Fredericksburg