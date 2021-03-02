LETTER: When money talks, CSX listens

When money talks, CSX listens

I understand the City Council’s and Councilman Chuck Frye’s frustration in dealing with CSX’s refusal to move dangerous tanker rail cars from tracks adjacent to the city’s Mayfield residential subdivision.

Not only Mayfield, but our entire city is at risk.

The one thing I do know from experience is this: When the City Council talks, CSX doesn’t listen. When money talks, CSX does listen.

About a dozen years ago, I was a regular commuter on the Virginia Railway Express to my job in Washington. In the summer, if the temperature reached 90 degrees, which everyone who lives here knows happens quite often, CSX would impose so-called “heat restrictions,” and unnecessarily slow down commuter trains. That turned a 90-minute commute one way into at least two hours.

CSX justified this, saying it was worried the rails would expand and cause a derailment. (NOTE: The only derailment VRE has ever suffered was in January when it was freezing outside. CSX’s competitor, Norfolk Southern Railway, which carries VRE trains to Manassas, didn’t impose heat restrictions because of the way it maintained its tracks.)