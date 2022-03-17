Letter: When will society get over its need for money?

When will society get over its need

for money?

In response to the letter to the editor “Spotsy school board budget falls way short” [March 8], the Spotsylvania school board, while believing they are producing a budget for the 2023 school year that is effective and efficient, fails to take into consideration the root of the issue at hand: money.

Many issues with the budget are directed toward allocation of funds not going to the staff who are important for supporting of our students.

The school board believes the funds are going toward top priorities, while staff and citizens of the county argue that they deserve their salaries be more secure.

Money is what is driving this divide between the school board and the staff. Money is what makes our society go round and what is at the heart of many decisions.

Is the Spotsylvania school board really willing to lose employees over this concept of monetary value? At what point will our society realize that money is not the solution to all our problems, but rather a big point of contention?

Will people begin to get fed up with money being our primary focus and evolve to something more conforming?

Rebecca Fleetwood

Spotsylvania