LETTER: Where are details in Capitol Police shooting?
Just a couple of questions to all the legacy news organizations in the country: Why have none sought out the name of the individual officer who shot and killed an unarmed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6, 2021, in the U.S. Capitol?

Some of us would like to know who this individual is and who will not be charged with any offense. The details were never provided by anyone!

Why have there been no follow-up interviews with her family, friends or the various police forces charged with getting to the truth? This seems to be interesting on so many levels.

Gary Marcus

Spotsylvania

