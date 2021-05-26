LETTER: Where are GOP leaders who will work with Dems?

Where are GOP leaders who will work with Dems?

Having lived more than 90 years as a citizen of our great country, I have attained a measure of its history, especially its political history.

My first vote was for Dwight D. Eisenhower, who, after guiding us through the perils of World War II, went on as president to inaugurate our magnificent interstate highway system.

Then I voted for Richard M. Nixon, who opened China to world trade and established the Environmental Protection Agency to give us clean air to breathe and safe water to drink.

There was a great Democrat, John F. Kennedy, who fostered landing a man on the moon and opening the world to computers and digital technology.

And who can forget Ronald W. Reagan, who opened cooperation and amnesty between our nation and the Soviet Union?

These events and discoveries have been major milestones in American history. Today, we face the probable mass extinction of life on Earth because of the present danger of climate change. We have only a small window of opportunity to counteract the dangers of massive global warming.

And for the record, whether the human species survives or thrives is a matter of complete indifference to the Earth.