Letter: Where are our leaders of tomorrow?

Where are our political leaders of tomorrow?

It seems, at least in my lifetime, we have had two types of presidents. Either they are men who are of strong morals and respectable characters, but weak leaders, or they are morally reprehensible but strong leaders internationally and domestically.

In the first category, I would place both Bushes, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama. In the second category would be Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and more or less Richard Nixon (sans Watergate) and LBJ (sans Vietnam).

Ronald Reagan would be the only one I would give good grades to in both categories. The jury is still out on Joe Biden, but I’m not too optimistic with Afghanistan, Russia, the economy, etc.

But, what’s worse, if nothing changes, it is looking like 2024 will be a repeat of 2020. If I were to say I could never vote for that old white guy who says crazy things and has a history of questionable behavior around women, you could not be sure who I was talking about—Trump or Biden! Is this really the best America has to offer? Two men who would be older on election day than Ronald Reagan was when he left office?

Obama is the closest thing we’ve had to a president born after the Baby Boomer generation; he was almost on the cusp. To paraphrase John F. Kennedy, it is time that the torch is passed to a new generation. But where are our leaders of tomorrow?

Bruce J. Levy

Spotsylvania