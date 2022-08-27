Letter: Where are Stafford BOS priorities for schools?

Where are Stafford BOS priorities for schools?

The Stafford Board of Supervisors makes unilateral decisions that hurt Stafford County Public Schools and contribute to its growing capacity crisis.

The Stafford BOS does not have a great track record when it comes to decisions regarding the SCPS; its decisions are often made without consideration of the school board’s capital improvement needs or requests.

An example of this is the 2006 purchase of the Clift Farms property, a proposed site for mythical high school No. 6. Shortly after purchasing it at the insistence of the BOS for $5 million, the land was deemed unsuitable for school construction.

Fast forward to November 2021, when the BOS passed a resolution requesting the School Board declare the Clift Farm property as surplus and affirming their determination the property was “not appropriate for a school site, as it has inadequate infrastructure and is located in the flight path of the Stafford Airport.”

The BOS has determined the new value of the property in question is $1.5 million. For three years the School Board has voted to proceed with a site for high school No. 6, and the BOS has stonewalled, delayed, and worked against that growing need.

To date, not a single bit of dirt has been turned for construction. The BOS did, however, find that turf fields were such a necessity they managed to find funding in a matter of a few short months. It makes one wonder where the priorities of the Stafford BOS lie when it comes to meeting the growing need for more capacity in our schools.

Lilly Walker

Stafford