Letter: Where are the helpers?

Where have all

the helpers gone?

After 9/11, I heard this quote from Fred Rogers: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ ”

Recently, this came to mind when a friend asked me why I thought people were leaving the helping professions in great numbers. We are seeing an exodus of medical professionals, teachers, police and others necessary for the health and safety of all. Not only are staff leaving, but a reduced number are training for these professions.

I know there are people who show support and appreciation for those dedicating their lives, and increasingly putting their lives on the line, to serve the public.

Unfortunately, there are also loud and angry people who do the opposite.

School personnel, medical professionals and first responders have to deal with long hours, lack of staff and immense challenges. In addition, they also have hostility directed at them in person, on the phone, on social media and in other forums on a regular basis.