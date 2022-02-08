Letter: Where are the helpers?

Where have all
the helpers gone?
After 9/11, I heard this quote from Fred Rogers: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ ”
Recently, this came to mind when a friend asked me why I thought people were leaving the helping professions in great numbers. We are seeing an exodus of medical professionals, teachers, police and others necessary for the health and safety of all. Not only are staff leaving, but a reduced number are training for these professions.
I know there are people who show support and appreciation for those dedicating their lives, and increasingly putting their lives on the line, to serve the public.
Unfortunately, there are also loud and angry people who do the opposite.
School personnel, medical professionals and first responders have to deal with long hours, lack of staff and immense challenges. In addition, they also have hostility directed at them in person, on the phone, on social media and in other forums on a regular basis.
This includes some in community leadership positions who determine salaries and support.
This crisis should be at the forefront of every school board meeting, board of supervisors meeting and every other community meeting. We need schools to prepare our future citizens. You will need medical care. When you or your loved ones have an emergency, you will need a first responder.
We can all participate in building a better community.
Please reach out to show your appreciation and listen to those who have been working during these difficult past two years to serve the public. Volunteer!
When frustrated, pause before complaining to the person who answered your call or posting on social media. Learn by listening, and look first at what you can contribute to the solution.
Alyce Finch
Spotsylvania