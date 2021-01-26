LETTER: Where do I go to be reprogrammed?

Where do I go to

be reprogrammed?

Since the government is being pushed by the Left to release many criminals who are citizens from prison, and allow illegals to enter the country unchecked with little or no supervision, I was wondering where I will be able to go to be reprogrammed and indoctrinated with the Woke Party’s idea of acceptable behavior in the USA.

I realize that my behavior, and that of the 74-plus million Trump supporters, has been deemed unacceptable by the mainstream media and all of their higher-than-mighty followers, so I should just turn myself in for the proper transformation of my thinking (see “1984,” and if you don’t believe it is happening here, just wait).

If my opinion is not as good as those who disagree with me, I must bow to their mantra of unity even though they proclaim that we all have a right to our own ideas (as long as they conform to their way of thinking).

Mr. Biden made a lofty speech about unifying our country and then immediately proceeded to abandon almost half of the legal voting public. I can’t wait to see what it will be like when he is pushed aside by the radical Left and the socialist agenda comes into full practice.