LETTER: Where is national outrage over Blacksburg murder?

Where is national outrage over killing in Blacksburg?

I won’t hold my breath waiting to see this in print, but I assume that the editorial department caught a glimpse of the June 10 leadoff story, “Hokies linebacker accused of murder granted bail.” I noticed that the accused is Black and the victim is white, and that the alleged killing was especially gruesome.

I also noticed that the site and situation seemed especially interesting. It looks to me like the perfect example of a so-called hate crime.

Nevertheless, some of Tech’s football team players showed up at the court hearing to give support to their buddy and admitted perpetrator of the beating. And the court granted bail—wow!

But I wonder, where is the national hullaballoo? Where are BLM and ANTIFA, both of which surely would have been howling by now if the racial component had been the opposite.

And it appears to me that Virginia Tech and the court weren’t overly disturbed by what happened. Bail? In this situation?

Thinking now of the white cop and the dead Black victim blowup in Minneapolis, is it possible that there is a double standard?

Surely not in the USA?