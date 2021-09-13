LETTER: Where is our mail?

Where is our mail?

OK, so the U.S. Postal Service currently has a personnel problem. So do numerous businesses. That makes it a management problem, where the manager must effectively manage the resources available. (In fact, in our opinion, the Fredericksburg Post Office has had a management problem for years!)

The current situation raises two points.

First, we believe that residential customers would accept mail delivery (including packages) every other day—as long as the service was consistent and reliable, and all mail was delivered.

Second, we are also signed up for the “informed delivery” system. Thus we see what the Post Office has and is going to deliver on any given day.

However, our experience is that it does not happen.

But the main point is what is happening to the First Class mail?

For example, in the last two weeks we have seen our gas bill, checking account statement, charge card billing, electric bill, and Xfinity bill scheduled for delivery, but they were never received!

What happened to it?