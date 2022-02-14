Letter: Where is the federal budget?

Time to get real about a federal budget

Everyone knows that in order to spend money, you have to make money—that’s called budgeting. Yet, our government has reached the point where money is meaningless. When you pass bills to borrow and spend trillions of dollars, you lose all accountability.

Every family, business and small government entity must make a budget and plan where their money is going to come from and how they are going to spend their money.

Where is the budget for all of these trillion-dollar spending plans? Numbers were apparently just pulled out of thin air. Let’s say we can spend a couple of billion dollars here and a couple of billion dollars there, and we’ll figure out later on just exactly how that money will be spent. And if through corruption or incompetence a couple of million is wasted, so what? It’s just a fraction of the entire spending bill.

When I went to college and graduate school, I attended state schools to keep my spending within my means, and I worked my way through college.

I could have applied for student loans and attended one of my more expensive private dream schools, but I was taught to only spend what I could afford.

Now the government is talking about taking my tax dollars to wipe out the debts of those who chose to live outside their means! I can understand adjusting the exorbitant interest rates many of these student loans carried, and even refunding some of the interest and fees charged over the years, but why should I pay for other people who made the choice to live beyond their means?

But, again, what’s a few more trillion dollars in federal debt? It’s just a big number on paper that has become as meaningless as a budget!

Bruce J. Levy

Spotsylvania