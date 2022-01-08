Letter: Where was Gov. Northam during the storm?

Where was Gov. Northam during the storm?
Undoubtedly Mother Nature certainly began the New Year with a Big Bang by unleashing her fury upon our area.
Why did Gov. Ralph Northam not take immediate action in rendering assistance to hundreds of motorists who were stranded for many hours in deplorable conditions up on Interstate 95? Fortunately, family members and I were not part of that group. We were part of the group who was stranded in homes without electricity and heat since the very beginning of the storm. And, we all are still without electricity and heat.
With the technology of today, one would think that Mother Nature would not have been triumphant in venting her fury.
Diane Hathcox
Spotsylvania