Letter: Where's Donnie's criticism of Dems?

Where’s Donnie’s criticism of Dems?

Donnie Johnston’s recent column about Trump being a cancer reminds me of a passage from the Bible about worrying about the speck in your neighbor’s eye while there is a log in your own.

Where is the criticism of President Joe Biden?

Border crossings are up, my retirement account is down. Inflation and gas prices are up, the morale of the country is down.

Donnie also brings up useless drivel about Proud Boys. How about the proud Americans who were killed or left behind in Afghanistan?

Maybe Donnie could spend some time writing about the giant log in the eye of the Democrats.

Better yet, maybe The Free Lance–Star should put Donnie out to pasture.

He can join Liz Cheney, Chris Cuomo, and Brian Stelter in the unemployment line.

Scott Bartley

Spotsylvania