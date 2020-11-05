LETTER: Where's the flat bread recipe?

Where’s the flat bread recipe?
Regarding the article on the front page of the Oct. 28 Food Section: “Roll out your creative flair with flat breads.”
You kept the toppings and completely edited out the flat bread dough recipes from the original article by Daniel Neman at the St. Louis Post–Dispatch. Readers are expected to create your meal suggestions using only toppings? Where was your editorial review?
Walter Usener
Stafford
