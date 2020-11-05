 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Where's the flat bread recipe?
0 comments

LETTER: Where's the flat bread recipe?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Where’s the flat bread recipe?

Regarding the article on the front page of the Oct. 28 Food Section: “Roll out your creative flair with flat breads.”

You kept the toppings and completely edited out the flat bread dough recipes from the original article by Daniel Neman at the St. Louis Post–Dispatch. Readers are expected to create your meal suggestions using only toppings? Where was your editorial review?

Walter Usener

Stafford

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert