 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Where's uproar over Dr. Seuss' nude drawing of children?
0 comments

LETTER: Where's uproar over Dr. Seuss' nude drawing of children?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Where’s uproar over Dr. Seuss’ nude drawing of children?

With all the frenzy around Dr. Seuss books, I find it shocking that one of his books, “Wacky Wednesday,” has received no attention whatsoever.

Coppertone sunscreen, which used to feature a child’s bare bottom in its advertising, altered its image due to the tragic problems with child exploitation. However, “Wacky Wednesday”—which features a nude child and bare buttocks—has not been banned or even criticized by those who are so concerned about “sensitivity” and our social welfare.

There is more than a double standard in place here in regard to child exploitation.

Judy Pollock

Spotsylvania

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert