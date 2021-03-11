LETTER: Where's uproar over Dr. Seuss' nude drawing of children?

With all the frenzy around Dr. Seuss books, I find it shocking that one of his books, “Wacky Wednesday,” has received no attention whatsoever.

Coppertone sunscreen, which used to feature a child’s bare bottom in its advertising, altered its image due to the tragic problems with child exploitation. However, “Wacky Wednesday”—which features a nude child and bare buttocks—has not been banned or even criticized by those who are so concerned about “sensitivity” and our social welfare.