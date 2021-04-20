LETTER: Whites did some good, some terrible things

Whites did some good, some terrible things in the past

I am the descendant of white ancestors who first came to America in the early 1600s. I am proud of the positive contributions that whites have made in the formation and development of this country.

But let’s not be blind. With their control and advantages, whites also have committed terrible crimes throughout our history against other human beings. As white Americans, we have much to be proud of and much to be ashamed of, but it seems numerous Americans acknowledge only one side of our complex and mixed history.

Some are locked in an idealized past and resist change. That America has become the most colorful, culturally and nationally diverse country in the world is threatening and unacceptable, even though these multi-colored Americans have consistently made immense positive contributions to all our lives.

To get beyond our fears of change and our idolizing the past may be impossible. But we can try.

Stop bullying people who look different. Realize that carrying guns and putting on military gear only makes us look like little kids playing tough guys. Stop stereotyping and labeling others.

Recognize our common humanity to make a better America.