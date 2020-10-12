LETTER: Who approved a carnival in Spotsylvania?

Who approved a carnival in Spotsylvania?
A fleet of trucks and trailers took over the west end of the Breezewood Shopping Center to set up a carnival featuring rides, food carts, games, etc.
Please explain why the youngsters cannot attend school because of the possibility of contracting COVID-19, but it’s OK to set up a carnival that caters to young people.
Who on earth approved this?
John Rice
Spotsylvania
