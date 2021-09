Who doesn’t have the right to vote?

I was just wondering, out of all of those idiots marching for voter rights, were any of them questioned about who it is that does not have the right to vote?

Every damn person of legal voting age who is not a convicted felon and is an American citizen has the right to vote.

I’m sick of the ignorant people in this country who believe every lie fed to them by the left and who know nothing about what they are marching for.

Michael Kearns

Spotsylvania