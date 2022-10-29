Letter: Who's responsible for the loss of abortion rights?

I was studying the sample election ballot for the 7th Congressional District, and I did not see the word abortion anywhere. Federal abortion rights are not on the ballot for this federal election.

Spanberger is trying to scare women by telling them that Vega is going to take away their federally protected abortion rights. Vega can't take away their federal abortion rights because they were already lost under Spanberger's watch.

Spanberger and her fellow Democrats have had control of all three branches of the federal government for the last two years, and what have they done to protect federal abortion rights for women? The answer is nothing. However, Spanberger and her Democrat colleagues did lose us cheap gas. They lost us low interest rates. They lost us low inflation rates. They lost us a secure border. They lost Afghanistan to the terrorists. They lost us a robust stock market. They lost us low crime rates.

When Vega is elected, she can't do anything about abortion. Spanberger and her Democrat colleagues should have negotiated to keep it out of the Supreme Court. They caused it to be sent to the court, and the court sent it to the state legislatures to be decided 50 different ways.

If women are mad and upset, they need to take it out on Democrat politicians in the federal government at the voting booth this November. If women want to vote their conscience about abortions, they need to vote next November during the state elections in 2023.

Michael Boggs

Spotsylvania