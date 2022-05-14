Letter: Whose agenda for the next election?

Whose agenda for the next election?

America is first in the world as a leader, envied by jealous nations. We’ll never retreat from that honor.

At home, we’re raising families, helping with homework, earning a living, putting food on the table, and keeping our vehicles running. We share the same daily concerns.

Who ever heard of stolen elections or critical race theory? Who butts into women getting abortions and same sex couple families? Since when do we violate freedom of religion and behave like the Taliban?

Political campaigns are like restaurant menus that lock us into choices. We’re sick of politicians and the media telling us to ignore our business so we can mind our neighbors’ business and butt into their lives. Don’t butt into my life, and I won’t butt into yours. We all have the right to the pursuit of happiness without infringing on each other.

“We The People” are concerned about national security, the economy, taxes, transportation, food security and a clean environment for our kids. Mind our business instead of manufacturing your own if you want to run our government. If you can’t address reality, then stay out of politics.

Folks, stop butting into everybody’s business and stop encouraging the government to take away our rights. Today it’s abortion and our civil rights history. What are you willing to surrender next? Guns? Do you call that freedom?

Let’s tell politicians to concern themselves with our families’ needs and butt out of our American freedoms.

Adam Simonoff

King George