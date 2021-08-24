LETTER: Why aren't more Americans questioning vaccine?

Why aren’t more Americans questioning vaccine?
I applaud nurse Amanda Davitt’s courage in speaking out against the vaccine mandate [“MWH nurse speaks out about vaccine mandate,” Aug. 14]. I am not an anti-vax person. In fact, I have received everything that has come down the pike over my 65-plus years.
But I became quite suspicious when doctors stood on the steps of the U.S. Capitol last summer and talked about the benefits of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin in treating COVID patients for a few dollars, yet their voices were completely shut down by the media as misinformation within 24 hours.
Why not try and treat the virus in the early stages before pushing vaccines on the entire population—especially a vaccine that is still listed as experimental?
I wonder how many readers know that nine people have become billionaires because of the vaccine. Nine! That I have a problem with.
The narrative is get the vaccine or end up in the hospital on a ventilator and die. There is no gray area. Doesn’t that make you question why? No wonder people are suspicious. Do Americans realize that we have four times as many deaths per million as other countries? I know people who have gone to walk-in clinics in our area, tested positive for COVID, and walked out without any medicine. They were left to fend for themselves.
I read with great interest in the FLS last week about unvaxxed people dying of COVID. It was a lengthy article and the very last paragraph basically said that there were no statistics available for vaccinated people who have gotten sick or died from COVID.
Do they think we’re idiots? Of course there are statistics on everything, but because of their push to get everyone vaccinated, they aren’t telling people the actual facts.
Doesn’t that make you want to question why?
Put the information out there, and let people choose for themselves, which is what Amanda Davitt said. God bless her for being on the front lines of this dreaded virus and for having the courage to voice her opinion.
Rose Ann Harris
Spotsylvania