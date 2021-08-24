LETTER: Why aren't more Americans questioning vaccine?

Why aren’t more Americans questioning vaccine?

I applaud nurse Amanda Davitt’s courage in speaking out against the vaccine mandate [“MWH nurse speaks out about vaccine mandate,” Aug. 14]. I am not an anti-vax person. In fact, I have received everything that has come down the pike over my 65-plus years.

But I became quite suspicious when doctors stood on the steps of the U.S. Capitol last summer and talked about the benefits of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin in treating COVID patients for a few dollars, yet their voices were completely shut down by the media as misinformation within 24 hours.

Why not try and treat the virus in the early stages before pushing vaccines on the entire population—especially a vaccine that is still listed as experimental?

I wonder how many readers know that nine people have become billionaires because of the vaccine. Nine! That I have a problem with.